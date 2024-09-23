FreightWaves announces 2025 FreightTech 100 companies

FreightWaves has unveiled its seventh annual FreightTech 100 list, spotlighting the most innovative companies in the freight technology sector. This announcement sets the stage for the FreightTech 25, which will be revealed in November at the F3: Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The 2025 FreightTech 100 directory does not exist in a vacuum. This year saw the tech sector both come under renewed fire from labor and contend against adverse conditions brought about by restrictive monetary policy. Mergers and acquisitions have become a prominent theme in the space: In September, Platform Science and Trimble — both of which have been featured in the FreightTech 100 since its inception — announced that the former was acquiring Trimble’s global telematics business.

Nor was this deal unique since, in August, Korber announced its acquisition of MercuryGate (a fellow FreightTech 100 mainstay). With the industry continuing to mature, such acquisitions are likely to be a recurring theme as companies make their preparations for the next growth period.

Until then, however, this list represents the paragons of technological progress in the freight transportation space today.