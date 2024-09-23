FreightWaves announces 2025 FreightTech 100 companies

FreightWaves has unveiled its seventh annual FreightTech 100 list, spotlighting the most innovative companies in the freight technology sector. This announcement sets the stage for the FreightTech 25, which will be revealed in November at the F3: Future of Freight Festival in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
The 2025 FreightTech 100 directory does not exist in a vacuum. This year saw the tech sector both come under renewed fire from labor and contend against adverse conditions brought about by restrictive monetary policy. Mergers and acquisitions have become a prominent theme in the space: In September, Platform Science and Trimble — both of which have been featured in the FreightTech 100 since its inception — announced that the former was acquiring Trimble’s global telematics business.
Nor was this deal unique since, in August, Korber announced its acquisition of MercuryGate (a fellow FreightTech 100 mainstay). With the industry continuing to mature, such acquisitions are likely to be a recurring theme as companies make their preparations for the next growth period.
RELATED: Autonomous trucks in the long run
Until then, however, this list represents the paragons of technological progress in the freight transportation space today.
2025 FreightTech 100
- Alvys
- Amazon Freight
- Arrive Logistics
- Aurora
- Banyan Technology
- Blue Yonder
- BlueCargo
- Bluewire
- Breakthrough
- Bungii
- Cargado
- CargoAi
- CtrlChain
- Denim
- Echo Global Logistics
- Einride
- Epay Manager
- Everest AI
- Everstream Analytics
- Evigence
- Fleet Advantage
- Fleetio
- Fleetworthy
- Flexport
- Flock Freight
- FourKites
- Freight Science
- FreightVana
- Gatik
- Geotab
- GoodShip
- Greenscreens.ai
- Grip
- Harbinger
- Highway
- Intelligent Audit
- Isaac Instruments
- Isometric Technologies
- J.B. Hunt
- Kinaxis
- Kingsgate Logistics
- KNNX
- Kodiak Robotics
- Konexial
- Link Logistics
- Loadsmart
- Loadsmith
- Lytx
- Manhattan Associates
- McLeod Software
- Motive
- Motorcity Systems
- MyCarrier
- Navix
- Nuvocargo
- OneRail
- Optym
- ORBCOMM
- Overhaul
- PalletTrader
- Parade
- PAXAFE
- Platform Science
- PortPro
- Princeton TMX
- Qued
- Rand McNally
- Redwood Logistics
- Relay Payments
- Reliance Partners
- Renaissant
- Revenova
- RXO
- Samsara
- Slip Robotics
- SmartKargo
- Tai Software
- Telegraph
- Tive
- Torc
- Transfix
- Transflo
- Trimble
- TriumphPay
- Truck Parking Club
- Trucker Tools
- TruckIT
- Truckstop
- TrueNorth
- Turvo
- Uber Freight
- Vector
- Veho
- VeriTread
- VesselBot
- Vooma
- Waabi
- WARP
- Windward
- XPO
Related: See previous winners
Methodology
The FreightTech 100 list is produced by a panel of journalists, analysts and experts chosen by FreightWaves. The voting form included more than 250 companies with information condensed from nearly 900 nominations.
The list will undergo further scrutiny by third-party auditor Henderson, Hutcherson and and McCullough (HHM). The firm will conduct voting among more than 80 executives, investors and academics from across the industry to determine the FreightTech 25.
The FreightTech 25 will be determined through a points-based system, with each voter ranking the industry’s 25 most innovative and disruptive companies. The company a voter ranks first will earn 25 points, second 24 points and so on. The list will then be sorted in descending order based on total points.
The 25 companies that earn the most points will be announced as winners at the FreightWaves F3: Future of Freight Festival on Nov. 19-24, and you can secure your spot today.