FreightWaves named to Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Continuing a string of positive recognition that stretches back several years, FreightWaves has been selected as a Technology Fast 500 winner for 2021. The Technology Fast 500 is an “award program sponsored by Deloitte that recognizes 500 of the most innovative, fastest-growing companies across the technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech sectors in North America.”

“FreightWaves is honored to be part of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500,” said Craig Fuller, founder and CEO of the company. “Over the past several years FreightWaves’ corporate growth, products and culture have been recognized by third-party organizations. We celebrate each honor and then continue our efforts to bring new technologies, services and data to the logistics/freight/supply chain industries.”

Craig Fuller, founder and CEO of FreightWaves, with a SONAR screen behind him. (Photo: FreightWaves)

For the past 27 years, Deloitte has honored the “most innovative, fastest-growing public and private technology companies” from across North America. “The Technology Fast 500 was created to recognize the passion and dedication it takes to be an industry disruptor.”

The ranking is compiled from submitted applications and public company database research. Winners are selected based on percentage fiscal-year growth over a three-year period. The 2021 awards are based on percentage of fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. During the time frame, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 had a median growth rate of 521%. FreightWaves’ growth rate as calculated by Deloitte was 651% during that period.

Christie Simons, Partner at Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for TMT within Deloitte’s Audit and Assurance practice, stated, “The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas… so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500 is more important than ever. These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology.”

FreightWaves is one of six companies in Tennessee that were recognized by Deloitte.