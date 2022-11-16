22 logistics firms among fastest-growing companies

Nearly two dozen logistics firms have been named among North America’s fastest-growing companies.
Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list, which was announced Wednesday, is a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America.
Four of the logistics companies that made the list are represented in the top 25: Takeoff Technologies, Fluid Truck, Emerge and Stord.
Loadsmart, a Chicago-based logistics solutions provider that automates freight pricing, booking and shipping, also made the list at No. 214. Earlier this year, the company was named to the 2023 FreightTech 100, a selection of the most innovative companies in the freight technology space.
Chattanooga, Tennessee-based FreightWaves also made the Deloitte list, its second time in as many years.
Winners are selected based on percentage fiscal-year revenue growth during the period from 2018-21, according to Deloitte. Overall, the 2022 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 241% to 125,138% over the three-year time frame, with a median growth rate of 611%.
In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of their operating revenues, according to Deloitte. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million.
Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.
Here’s a look at logistics companies on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list:
|Company
|Ranking
|Primary industry
|% Growth
|Takeoff Technologies
|2
|Software and services
|53,250%
|Fluid Truck
|9
|Energy and sustainability technology
|9,899%
|Emerge
|12
|Software and services
|8,953%
|Stord
|25
|Software and services
|6,513%
|ShipMonk
|44
|Software and services
|3,730%
|Spocket
|60
|Software and services
|2,954%
|Samsara
|63
|Software and services
|2,828%
|GoBolt
|74
|Fintech
|2,347%
|Xos
|102
|Energy and sustainability technology
|1,539%
|ShipHero
|115
|Software and services
|1,228%
|Vention
|143
|Hardware and semiconductors
|1,001%
|Fantuan
|172
|Software and services
|857%
|Freight Club
|176
|Software and services
|833%
|AeroSafe Global
|190
|Life sciences
|774%
|Loadsmart
|214
|Software and services
|709%
|Overhaul
|236
|Software and services
|646%
|One Step GPS
|274
|Software and services
|539%
|ShipBob
|282
|Software and services
|525%
|Flexe
|338
|Software and services
|410%
|FreightWaves
|358
|Software and services
|390%
|Shipfusion
|376
|Software and services
|365%
|Onfleet
|471
|Software and services
|261%
To view the full list, click here.