22 logistics firms among fastest-growing companies

Deloitte releases annual Technology Fast 500 list

Deloitte released its annual Technology Fast 500 list on Wednesday. (Photo: Deloitte)

Nearly two dozen logistics firms have been named among North America’s fastest-growing companies. 

Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list, which was announced Wednesday, is a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America.

Four of the logistics companies that made the list are represented in the top 25: Takeoff Technologies, Fluid Truck, Emerge and Stord

Loadsmart, a Chicago-based logistics solutions provider that automates freight pricing, booking and shipping, also made the list at No. 214. Earlier this year, the company was named to the 2023 FreightTech 100, a selection of the most innovative companies in the freight technology space. 

Chattanooga, Tennessee-based FreightWaves also made the Deloitte list, its second time in as many years.

Winners are selected based on percentage fiscal-year revenue growth during the period from 2018-21, according to Deloitte. Overall, the 2022 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 241% to 125,138% over the three-year time frame, with a median growth rate of 611%.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of their operating revenues, according to Deloitte. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million. 

Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

Here’s a look at logistics companies on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list:

CompanyRankingPrimary industry% Growth
Takeoff Technologies2Software and services53,250%
Fluid Truck9Energy and sustainability technology9,899%
Emerge12Software and services8,953%
Stord25Software and services6,513%
ShipMonk44Software and services3,730%
Spocket60Software and services2,954%
Samsara63Software and services2,828%
GoBolt74Fintech2,347%
Xos102Energy and sustainability technology1,539%
ShipHero115Software and services1,228%
Vention143Hardware and semiconductors1,001%
Fantuan172Software and services857%
Freight Club176Software and services833%
AeroSafe Global190Life sciences774%
Loadsmart214Software and services709%
Overhaul236Software and services646%
One Step GPS274Software and services539%
ShipBob282Software and services525%
Flexe338Software and services410%
FreightWaves358Software and services390%
Shipfusion376Software and services365%
Onfleet471Software and services261%
Source: Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list

To view the full list, click here.

Meg Scarbrough

