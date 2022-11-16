22 logistics firms among fastest-growing companies

Nearly two dozen logistics firms have been named among North America’s fastest-growing companies.

Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list, which was announced Wednesday, is a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America.

Four of the logistics companies that made the list are represented in the top 25: Takeoff Technologies, Fluid Truck, Emerge and Stord.

Loadsmart, a Chicago-based logistics solutions provider that automates freight pricing, booking and shipping, also made the list at No. 214. Earlier this year, the company was named to the 2023 FreightTech 100, a selection of the most innovative companies in the freight technology space.

Chattanooga, Tennessee-based FreightWaves also made the Deloitte list, its second time in as many years.

Read more: FreightWaves named one of fastest-growing companies in North America





Winners are selected based on percentage fiscal-year revenue growth during the period from 2018-21, according to Deloitte. Overall, the 2022 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 241% to 125,138% over the three-year time frame, with a median growth rate of 611%.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of their operating revenues, according to Deloitte. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million.

Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

Here’s a look at logistics companies on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list:

Company Ranking Primary industry % Growth Takeoff Technologies 2 Software and services 53,250% Fluid Truck 9 Energy and sustainability technology 9,899% Emerge 12 Software and services 8,953% Stord 25 Software and services 6,513% ShipMonk 44 Software and services 3,730% Spocket 60 Software and services 2,954% Samsara 63 Software and services 2,828% GoBolt 74 Fintech 2,347% Xos 102 Energy and sustainability technology 1,539% ShipHero 115 Software and services 1,228% Vention 143 Hardware and semiconductors 1,001% Fantuan 172 Software and services 857% Freight Club 176 Software and services 833% AeroSafe Global 190 Life sciences 774% Loadsmart 214 Software and services 709% Overhaul 236 Software and services 646% One Step GPS 274 Software and services 539% ShipBob 282 Software and services 525% Flexe 338 Software and services 410% FreightWaves 358 Software and services 390% Shipfusion 376 Software and services 365% Onfleet 471 Software and services 261% Source: Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 list

To view the full list, click here.