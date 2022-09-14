FreightWaves names 2023 FreightTech 100
The next round — FreightTech 25 — will be announced at F3 in November
FreightWaves announced on Wednesday the latest FreightTech 100 — a selection of the most innovative companies in the freight technology space. This is the fifth annual iteration for the award.
Over the past few months, FreightWaves has received more than 1,500 nominations for 423 companies. Each of these was considered in an internal voting process that included FreightWaves analysts, researchers, market experts and journalists. The 100 companies selected are among the best and brightest, not just in the supply chain, but in the global economy as a whole.
FreightWaves will send the FreightTech 100 to third-party auditor and accounting firm Katz, Sapper & Miller (KSM). That organization will conduct voting among more than 85 executives, investors, FreightTech founders and academics in the field.
The FreightTech 25 are determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the industry’s most innovative and/or disruptive companies. A company receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second and so on through to the 25th company, which receives one point. The winners will be announced at the FreightWaves F3: Future of Freight Festival on Nov. 3.
The 2023 FreightTech 100 is below. This list and all previous winners are at this link.
- AIT Worldwide Logistics
- Amazon Freight
- ArcBest
- Arrive Logistics
- Axle Payments
- Blue Yonder
- BlueGrace Logistics
- Blume Global
- Carrier Assure
- ChargePoint
- Conversight.ai
- Convoy
- Crowley Corp.
- Cummins Inc.
- Descartes
- Drivewyze
- Echo Global Logistics
- Edge Logistics
- Embark Trucks
- Emerge
- Equifax
- FedEx
- Flexport
- Flock Freight
- FourKites
- Freightos
- FreightVana
- Gatik
- GXO Logistics
- Hubtek
- Intelligent Audit
- Isaac Instruments
- J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.
- Kenco Group
- Kingsgate Logistics
- Kodiak Robotics
- Leaf Logistics
- Lean Solutions Group
- Loadsmart
- Loadsmith
- Locomation
- Locus Robotics
- Loop
- McLeod Software
- Metafora
- MyCarrier TMS
- Next Trucking
- Nuvocargo
- OneRail
- Outgo
- Parade
- PayCargo
- PGT Trucking
- Pilot Co.
- Platform Science
- Plus
- PowerFleet
- project44
- Redwood Logistics
- Relay Payments
- Reliance Partners
- Repowr
- Revenova
- RXO*
- Ryder System Inc.
- Salesforce
- Samsara
- Schneider
- Shipwell
- SkyBitz
- Smarthop
- Solvento
- Spireon
- Steam Logistics
- StratusGrid
- Surge Transportation Inc.
- Tai Software
- TextLocate
- Tive
- Torc Robotics
- Transcard
- Transfix
- Transplace
- Trimble
- TriumphPay
- Trucker Path
- Trucker Tools
- Truckstop
- Turvo
- TuSimple
- Uber Freight
- Uptake
- Waabi
- Wabash
- Wabtec Corp.
- Werner Enterprises
- XPO Logistics
- Zebox
- Zipline
- Zuum Transportation
*XPO submitted a separate nomination for its brokered transportation platform as it is expected to spin-off as a standalone company in the fourth quarter of 2022.
The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes FedEx (No. 1), J.B. Hunt (No. 4), Schneider (No. 7), XPO Logistics (No. 8), Werner Enterprises (No. 10), Ryder System (No. 22), ArcBest (No. 26), PGT Trucking (No. 83) and Crowley (No. 204).