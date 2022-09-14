FreightWaves names 2023 FreightTech 100

FreightWaves announced on Wednesday the latest FreightTech 100 — a selection of the most innovative companies in the freight technology space. This is the fifth annual iteration for the award.

Over the past few months, FreightWaves has received more than 1,500 nominations for 423 companies. Each of these was considered in an internal voting process that included FreightWaves analysts, researchers, market experts and journalists. The 100 companies selected are among the best and brightest, not just in the supply chain, but in the global economy as a whole.

FreightWaves will send the FreightTech 100 to third-party auditor and accounting firm Katz, Sapper & Miller (KSM). That organization will conduct voting among more than 85 executives, investors, FreightTech founders and academics in the field.



The FreightTech 25 are determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the industry’s most innovative and/or disruptive companies. A company receives 25 points for each first-place vote, 24 for second and so on through to the 25th company, which receives one point. The winners will be announced at the FreightWaves F3: Future of Freight Festival on Nov. 3.

The 2023 FreightTech 100 is below. This list and all previous winners are at this link.

AIT Worldwide Logistics

Amazon Freight

ArcBest

Arrive Logistics

Axle Payments

Blue Yonder

BlueGrace Logistics

Blume Global

Carrier Assure

ChargePoint

Conversight.ai

Convoy

Crowley Corp.

Cummins Inc.

Descartes

Drivewyze

Echo Global Logistics

Edge Logistics

Embark Trucks

Emerge

Equifax

FedEx

Flexport

Flock Freight

FourKites

Freightos

FreightVana

Gatik

GXO Logistics

Hubtek

Intelligent Audit

Isaac Instruments

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. Kenco Group

Kingsgate Logistics

Kodiak Robotics

Leaf Logistics

Lean Solutions Group

Loadsmart

Loadsmith

Locomation

Locus Robotics

Loop

McLeod Software

Metafora

MyCarrier TMS

Next Trucking

Nuvocargo

OneRail

Outgo

Parade

PayCargo

PGT Trucking

Pilot Co.

Platform Science

Plus

PowerFleet

project44

Redwood Logistics

Relay Payments

Reliance Partners

Repowr

Revenova

RXO*

Ryder System Inc.

Salesforce

Samsara Schneider

Shipwell

SkyBitz

Smarthop

Solvento

Spireon

Steam Logistics

StratusGrid

Surge Transportation Inc.

Tai Software

TextLocate

Tive

Torc Robotics

Transcard

Transfix

Transplace

Trimble

TriumphPay

Trucker Path

Trucker Tools

Truckstop

Turvo

TuSimple

Uber Freight

Uptake

Waabi

Wabash

Wabtec Corp.

Werner Enterprises

XPO Logistics

Zebox

Zipline

Zuum Transportation

*XPO submitted a separate nomination for its brokered transportation platform as it is expected to spin-off as a standalone company in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes FedEx (No. 1), J.B. Hunt (No. 4), Schneider (No. 7), XPO Logistics (No. 8), Werner Enterprises (No. 10), Ryder System (No. 22), ArcBest (No. 26), PGT Trucking (No. 83) and Crowley (No. 204).