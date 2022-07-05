FreightWaves opens 2023 FreightTech nominations

Do you know a company actively innovating in freight or disrupting the industry with its new approach? Now’s your chance to pay them their due as a 2023 FreightTech award nominee.

Today, FreightWaves is opening nominations for its annual FreightTech awards, which highlight the best and brightest innovators in the space. Past honorees include Amazon, Convoy, FedEx, J.B. Hunt, project44, Tesla and many more.

WATCH: FreightWaves unveils the 2022 FreightTech 25 at F3: Virtual Experience

You’re now able to nominate your own company or another to become a 2023 FreightTech award recipient, and it could be honored as one of the FreightTech 100 or FreightTech 25. The nomination period closes on Aug. 26.

As in past years, we’ll announce the FreightTech winners Nov. 3 at our F3: Future of Freight Festival, held in-person in Chattanooga for the first time in years. You don’t want to miss it.

You can nominate your choice for the 2023 FreightTech awards by following this link.

The judging process

Anyone in the industry can nominate a different company or their own for the award. All nominations will be taken into consideration when naming winners.

First, FreightWaves analysts, researchers, journalists and data scientists will narrow the companies down to the top 100 winners. From there, a team of independent judges will determine the top 25 Shippers of Choice. This panel of judges includes analysts, transportation executives and other industry experts.

July 5, 2022: Nominations open for FreightTech 2023

Aug. 26, 2022: Nominations close for FreightTech 2023

Nov. 3, 2022: Top 25 announced at F3: Future of Freight Festival

Click here to nominate a company for the 2023 FreightTech award.