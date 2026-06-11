FreightWaves Today: U.S. approves $5B offshore LNG export platform

American energy exports reached a historic milestone Wednesday as federal regulators approved the construction of a $5 billion offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) export platform.

The project, spearheaded by Houston-based Delfin Midstream, was licensed by the Maritime Administration and received Department of Energy export approval for a total of three planned vessels.

Located 40 miles off the coast of Cameron Parish, Louisiana, the South Korean-built platforms are projected to begin production by 2030, eventually ramping up to an export capacity of 1.8 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day.

LTL market cools panic over Amazon’s point-to-point expansion

Industry analysts are urging calm after Amazon announced it was expanding its less-than-truckload service to all businesses on Wednesday.

The announcement sent shares of publicly traded LTL carriers 5% lower, though experts point out that Amazon’s asset-light model poses no immediate threat to established LTL giants that possess specialized, heavy-pallet infrastructure.

Analysts suggest the ecommerce giant’s container-pool model is more akin to a brokerage play, primarily competing in the economy three-to-four-day subsegment rather than premium service lanes.

Counter duties proposed to protect US trailer manufacturers

The U.S. Commerce Department threw a lifeline to embattled domestic van trailer manufacturers last week by determining that China and Mexico have unfairly subsidized their trailer export sectors.

Washington has responded by imposing preliminary countervailing duties of up to 100.7% on Chinese imports and up to 2% on Mexican imports. US Customs and Border Protection will now require importers of both finished and semi-finished dry vans to post immediate cash deposits at these preliminary rates.

This is expected to bring relief to U.S. builders like Wabash National, Great Dane, and Stoughton Trailers.

Overhaul warns of 30% jump in organized cargo fraud

Deceptive pickup and identity-theft schemes surged more than 30% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2026, according to the latest cargo theft report from Overhaul.

David Warrick, Overhaul’s executive vice president of strategy, joined the show to emphasize that these cyber-enabled hijackings are highly coordinated operations run by international cartels using carrier impersonations and forged credentials.

Warrick also warned that the actual scale of the epidemic is severely underreported, estimating that for every single reported supply chain theft, an additional four to six crimes go completely unrecorded.

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