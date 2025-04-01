Fresh food gets faster with Grupo Mas and Cimcorp partnership

The global supermarket and convenience store industry is experiencing rapid growth and transformation. According to recent market research, the convenience store market alone is projected to reach $2.35 trillion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 7.48% from 2028 to 2033. Meanwhile, the supermarket sector continues to evolve, with major players adapting to changing consumer demands and technological advancements.

In this dynamic landscape, a noteworthy partnership has emerged between Grupo Mas, a leading Spanish food distributor, and Cimcorp, a specialist in robotic handling solutions. This collaboration aims to revolutionize fresh food distribution through advanced automation technologies.

Grupo Mas, a family-owned business with over 50 years of experience in food distribution, operates a network of more than 200 stores across Andalusia and Extremadura in southern Spain. Facing challenges such as limited space, rising logistics costs and increasing demand for efficiency, the company sought a solution to optimize operations without compromising employee well-being or product freshness.

The partnership will see Cimcorp implement an advanced order-picking system at Grupo Mas’ distribution center in Guillena and Sevilla, Spain. This system is designed to ensure faster deliveries, improved employee support and a more sustainable supply chain.



