From $1 Sale to $4 Billion: NFI’s Journey Beyond Volatile Truckload | Supply Chain Strategy

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NFI CEO Sid Brown pulls back the curtain on the company’s nearly century-long evolution, revealing the strategic decision to move away from traditional one-way truckload operations towards a diversified portfolio including dedicated fleets, warehousing, and intermodal. He shares a compelling anecdote about the brutal economics of trucking that prompted a significant business model shift, emphasizing how stable, contracted services offer predictability and enable long-term growth and safety investments. Discover the lessons learned and the future vision for navigating today’s complex supply chain challenges.

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