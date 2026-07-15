From $1 Sale to $4 Billion: NFI’s Journey Beyond Volatile Truckload | Supply Chain Strategy

NFI CEO Sid Brown pulls back the curtain on the company’s nearly century-long evolution, revealing the strategic decision to move away from traditional one-way truckload operations towards a diversified portfolio including dedicated fleets, warehousing, and intermodal. He shares a compelling anecdote about the brutal economics of trucking that prompted a significant business model shift, emphasizing how stable, contracted services offer predictability and enable long-term growth and safety investments. Discover the lessons learned and the future vision for navigating today’s complex supply chain challenges.
Summary unavailable.
Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now