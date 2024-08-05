FTR, ACT Research report slower Class 8 build rates

The two key reports on North American net Class 8 truck orders saw declines in July, both month over month and year over year.

FTR said in its monthly report on preliminary numbers that net orders in July were 12,400 units. That was down 6% from June and 7% from July 2023.

ACT Research reported net orders of 13,400 units. That was down 8% from a month earlier and 13% from July 2023.



