Fuel Hedging: Restaurant Supply Chain’s Secret Weapon for Stability

Discover how Armada’s CFO, Brian McGowan, tackles the complex, low-margin world of food and restaurant logistics. Learn how their comprehensive supply chain solutions, including innovative fuel hedging strategies, saved clients nearly $9 million amidst volatile fuel prices and inflation. We also discuss how AI and new tech are reshaping food delivery and what GLP-1 drugs might mean for restaurant demand.
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Brokerage Compliance Symposium
The day before F3. Every compliance issue you face - fraud exposure, carrier liability, FMCSA rules, cargo theft, insurance gaps - navigated by attorneys and operators defining best practices in a changing industry.
F3 Awards Dinner
The night before F3. FreightTech100 companies honored. FreightTech 25 and Shipper of Choice winners revealed live. Cocktail reception into dinner and live music - 300 industry leaders in one purpose-built room.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
The day before F3. Every compliance issue you face - fraud exposure, carrier liability, FMCSA rules, cargo theft, insurance gaps - navigated by attorneys and operators defining best practices in a changing industry.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now
The night before F3. FreightTech100 companies honored. FreightTech 25 and Shipper of Choice winners revealed live. Cocktail reception into dinner and live music - 300 industry leaders in one purpose-built room.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now