Fuel Prices: Why They Soar Up Like a Rocket, Fall Like a Feather | Supply Chain Economics

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Ever wonder why fuel prices seem to skyrocket overnight but trickle down like a feather? Breakthrough’s Chief Economist, Matthew Muenster, breaks down the operational and market dynamics behind this frustrating reality. Learn how inventory strategies, competitor pricing, and global events dictate fuel costs, impacting everything from trucking to air freight. Discover how informed decisions and data analytics can help shippers navigate these volatile waters, ensuring cost efficiency and resilient supply chains.

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