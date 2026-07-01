Fuel Prices: Why They Soar Up Like a Rocket, Fall Like a Feather | Supply Chain Economics

Ever wonder why fuel prices seem to skyrocket overnight but trickle down like a feather? Breakthrough’s Chief Economist, Matthew Muenster, breaks down the operational and market dynamics behind this frustrating reality. Learn how inventory strategies, competitor pricing, and global events dictate fuel costs, impacting everything from trucking to air freight. Discover how informed decisions and data analytics can help shippers navigate these volatile waters, ensuring cost efficiency and resilient supply chains.
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Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now