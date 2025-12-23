Gartner debuts 4PL Magic Quadrant as tariffs and disruption reshape logistics

Gartner’s inaugural 2025 Magic Quadrant for Fourth-Party Logistics (4PL) marks a formal turning point for a segment long discussed but rarely defined, as supply chains face persistent disruption from tariffs, geopolitics and technology fragmentation

The report evaluates global 4PL providers based on ability to execute and completeness of vision, positioning companies such as C.H. Robinson, RXO, GEODIS, Arvato, Kuehne+Nagel, 4flow and DHL Supply Chain among leaders while identifying a growing tier of challengers and visionaries seeking to redefine how complex logistics networks are managed.

“Being recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant reflects the strength of our global team and the trust our customers place in us,” said Stefan Paul, CEO of Kuehne+Nagel. “As we continue to execute on our Roadmap 2026, we remain focused on driving innovation, advancing sustainable logistics solutions, and delivering meaningful value across increasingly complex global supply chains.”

Unlike traditional third-party logistics providers, Gartner defines a 4PL as an orchestrator — responsible for end-to-end visibility, governance and optimization across internal teams, carriers, brokers and technology platforms rather than discrete transportation or warehousing tasks.