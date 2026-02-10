Gather AI raises $40m to scale its physical AI platform for global logistics

Warehouse operations can make or break an organization. That problem is at the heart of Gather AI’s latest funding round. The Pittsburgh-based startup announced it has raised $40 million in Series B financing, led by Smith Point Capital Management, the firm founded by former Salesforce co-CEO Keith Block.

The raise brings Gather AI’s total funding to roughly $74 million and positions the company to accelerate global deployment of what it calls a “Physical Intelligence Platform” for logistics.

Unlike the wave of AI tools focused on text, forecasting or optimization layers, Gather AI is aimed squarely at the physical world. Its platform uses computer vision and machine learning to continuously capture and interpret what is happening inside warehouses, from pallet locations to inventory accuracy, using existing cameras, drones and mobile equipment. That data is then fed back into enterprise systems, giving operators a real-time view of conditions that are typically inferred through periodic scans or manual counts.

For many large logistics operations, that gap between system data and physical reality has become costly. Traditional warehouse management systems depend heavily on human inputs and scheduled cycle counts, creating delays and inaccuracies that ripple through fulfillment, labor planning and transportation. Gather AI’s approach replaces those snapshots with continuous verification, reducing the need for manual inventory checks while improving accuracy.