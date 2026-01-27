Gatik launches fully driverless commercial trucking operations

Gatik announced on Tuesday that it has become the first company in North America to deploy fully driverless trucks in commercial operations at scale. The Mountain View, California-based autonomous trucking technology company now operates trucks with no human driver or safety observer behind the wheel.
The medium-duty autonomous trucks equipped with Gatik Driver complete daily deliveries for Fortune 50 retailers across Texas, Arkansas and Arizona. The milestone is part of a larger autonomous trucking technology trend as companies seek to move beyond limited pilots to sustained, revenue-generating operations.
“Autonomous trucking is no longer a promise. It’s a business,” said Gautam Narang, CEO and co-founder of Gatik. “With more than $600 million in contracted revenue, Gatik has proved that autonomous trucking is not only possible but commercially viable, and the fierce demand for our solution reflects how quickly this new model will reshape the future of logistics.”
Narang told FreightWaves the company has secured more than $600 million in committed, multiyear, noncancelable revenue from large companies in the e-commerce, consumer packaged goods and logistics sectors.
Since launching freight-only operations in mid-2025, Gatik has completed 60,000 fully driverless orders without incident, logged more than 2,000 hours of driverless operation across multiple logistics networks and completed over 10,000 driverless miles on public roads.
Narang noted the current driverless fleet consists of 10 revenue-generating trucks, with plans to increase to 60 trucks in the coming weeks and expand to hundreds of driverless trucks by the end of the year.
Gatik operates in the Dallas-Fort Worth region, the Phoenix metro area and Northwest Arkansas. The company’s 26- and 30-foot trucks run nearly 24 hours a day, moving ambient, refrigerated and frozen goods between distribution centers and stores. Routes extend up to 400 miles, connecting dense networks of distribution centers, warehouses and retail stores on highways at speeds up to 65 mph and on surface streets.
Gatik launched driverless operations only after a successful independent review of critical components of the company’s Safety Assessment Framework. The review was conducted by globally recognized independent testing, inspection and certification organizations with extensive experience in autonomous system safety assurance.
Prior to its fully driverless launch, Gatik conducted briefings with U.S. Department of Transportation agencies, including the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), ahead of the launch.
State agencies, including the Department of Transportation, Department of Public Safety and Department of Motor Vehicles in Texas, Arizona and Arkansas, also conducted rigorous reviews. Training sessions for first responders and local stakeholders were completed as part of the company’s community-readiness strategy.
At the heart of operations is Gatik Driver, the company’s third-generation autonomous system featuring redundant safety-critical systems designed for driverless operations.
The achievement builds on ongoing collaboration with Isuzu Motors Ltd., under which Gatik integrates its SAE Level 4 autonomous driving system with Isuzu’s medium-duty platforms.
“We are pleased to see Gatik begin Level 4 driverless operations using Isuzu medium-duty trucks,” said Hiroshi Sato, senior executive officer and vice president, Engineering Division, Isuzu Motors Ltd. “This represents an important step in bringing autonomous driving technologies into commercial logistics operations.”
Isuzu and Gatik continue to advance preparations for a mass-production autonomous-ready vehicle program, with anticipated production start at Isuzu’s new South Carolina facility toward the end of next year.
The company describes its business model as “asset-light and operationally light,” meaning it does not own the trucks or handle maintenance while maintaining direct customer relationships.
Gatik’s driverless trucks are commercially deployed across Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Nebraska and Ontario, Canada, with plans to expand to new U.S. markets in the near future. Strategic partners supporting scaled operations include Isuzu Motors, NVIDIA and Ryder.