Gatik launches fully driverless commercial trucking operations

Gatik announced on Tuesday that it has become the first company in North America to deploy fully driverless trucks in commercial operations at scale. The Mountain View, California-based autonomous trucking technology company now operates trucks with no human driver or safety observer behind the wheel.

The medium-duty autonomous trucks equipped with Gatik Driver complete daily deliveries for Fortune 50 retailers across Texas, Arkansas and Arizona. The milestone is part of a larger autonomous trucking technology trend as companies seek to move beyond limited pilots to sustained, revenue-generating operations.

“Autonomous trucking is no longer a promise. It’s a business,” said Gautam Narang, CEO and co-founder of Gatik. “With more than $600 million in contracted revenue, Gatik has proved that autonomous trucking is not only possible but commercially viable, and the fierce demand for our solution reflects how quickly this new model will reshape the future of logistics.”

Narang told FreightWaves the company has secured more than $600 million in committed, multiyear, noncancelable revenue from large companies in the e-commerce, consumer packaged goods and logistics sectors.