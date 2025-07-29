Gatik unveils Arena, a next generation simulation platform for autonomous trucks

Gatik announced Wednesday its next-generation simulation platform called Gatik Arena. The platform is designed to help the autonomous truck technology maker accelerate the development and validation of its autonomous vehicle systems.

The platform is built in-house and produces photorealistic, structured synthetic data to address the limitations of traditional real-world testing methods.

“As the AV industry pushes toward scaled deployments, the bottleneck isn’t just better algorithms—it’s better, smarter data,” said Gautam Narang, Gatik’s CEO and co-founder, in a press release. “Arena allows us to simulate the edge cases, rare events, and high-risk scenarios that matter most, with photorealism and fidelity that match the complexities of the real world.”

The platform integrates with Nvidia Cosmos, a world foundation model that expands Arena’s capabilities by enabling data synthesis across diverse environments. This integration allows Gatik to transform limited real-world data into millions of testing miles with variations in weather, location, and agent behavior.