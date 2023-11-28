Genesee & Wyoming touts subsidiary’s new contracts

Jacksonville, Florida-headquartered Rail Link, a rail car switching subsidiary of short-line operator Genesee & Wyoming (G&W), has been party to five new contracts in the U.S. since September.

Parent company G&W announced the contracts for Rail Link, which was founded in 1996, call for the company to handle rail car switching of renewable biofuels and liquid petroleum gases for a facility in Southern California; wood chips, chemicals and containerboard for two large paper manufacturers, in Savannah, Georgia, and South Carolina; automobiles for a Texas port; and aggregates for a construction materials company’s Texas plant.

Rail Link will also provide rail car loading and unloading, cleaning and repairs, and track inspection for these customers.

“Rail Link’s value proposition and longstanding experience with a variety of commodities are clearly resonating with customers in multiple industries and geographies who are looking for safe, efficient and competitive transportation services,” Jason Bradt, vice president of Rail Link operations, said in a Monday news release. “We can tailor our service based on individual customers’ needs, which also adds flexibility to our overall package.”

According to G&W’s website, Rail Link’s services include rail car switching, loading and unloading, inspections, and repair and cleaning; track, locomotive and facility maintenance; and Class I railroad interchange services.

Short-line operator G&W owns or leases 116 freight railroads in North America, including 111 short-line and regional railroads in 43 U.S. states and five Canadian provinces, and the company also provides rail services to major ports, transloading options and industrial rail car switching and repair. G&W is owned by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and GIC.





