Geodis acquires Miami drayage firm

French transport and logistics company Geodis said Tuesday that it has acquired U.S. drayage provider Southern Companies, a Miami-based company that serves seven Southeast ports.

The acquisition, terms of which were not disclosed, beefs up Geodis’ operations in the region. More than 80 Southern employees are expected to join Geodis.

Geodis currently operates 150 warehouses in the Americas, with 50 million square feet in the U.S. alone.

The acquisition “represents an important addition to Geodis as we continue to strengthen and grow our capabilities, our team and our client roster throughout the U.S.,” said Mike Honious, president and CEO of Geodis’ Americas operation. “Southern has been a leader in drayage services, from warehousing to trucking, for nearly six decades and operates in ports that are critical to our clients.”

Last August, Geodis bolstered its U.S. e-commerce last-mile capabilities by acquiring Need It Now Delivers, a provider of final-mile delivery and omnichannel logistics.



