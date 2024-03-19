Georgia bill would restrict truck-crash lawsuits against insurers

A bipartisan measure that would largely protect insurers from being sued directly after crashes involving trucks is on its way to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature or veto.

The state House of Representatives passed the bill 172-0 on Monday after the legislation passed in the Senate by a vote of 46-2. Backers say that no longer permitting direct lawsuits against insurers would expand the beleaguered insurance market for trucking companies and lower premiums, media outlets reported.

Insurance Journal reported that Kemp is expected to sign the bill.

The law would not forbid all direct-action lawsuits against insurance companies. Rather, they would be permitted only if a plaintiff could not find the driver or the carrier involved in the accident or if the carrier had gone bankrupt, according to The Associated Press.



