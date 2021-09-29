Getting climate kickbacks from trailer telematics, tank monitoring

Investors, customers and employees are not only concerned with economic practices and financial results of motor carriers. They also want to know what their companies are doing to reduce their environmental impacts.

Some publicly traded motor carriers release annual reports on Environmental, Sustainability and Corporate Governance (ESG), which has become a centerpiece of corporate identity.

Disclosing climate data is already common for motor carriers. Many are benefitting from shippers and 3PLs who are interested in their fuel-saving efforts and achievements that are shared publicly through the EPA Smartway Carrier Partner program.

Within a few years, publicly traded motor carriers might be required to submit emissions reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as the agency is considering more climate-disclosure regulation now that investors are flocking towards climate friendly and socially conscious stocks.

Meanwhile, the EPA is working on a new greenhouse gas emissions standard for heavy-duty diesel engines under the direction of President Joe Biden.

All these pressures and more have made sustainability a concern for fleet owners and executives. When evaluating the latest technology to manage trailer assets, the primary concern is to sustain their business model by improving asset operating ratios and achieving environmental goals.

Double benefits

A telematics platform that accurately tracks the location and status of trailer assets can deliver both operating efficiencies and fuel savings to achieve emission-reduction goals.

By having visibility of trailers at various locations, such as customer yards, fleet managers can track asset utilization rates and take decisive actions. For example, the metrics could show that a fleet could achieve the same amount of revenue-generating work with fewer trailers.

By acting on this data, fleets can significantly improve tractor-trailer ratios. A motor carrier with four dry van trailers for every tractor, for instance, could reduce capital expense and variable costs significantly by using 2.3 trailers per tractor to do the same work.

Improving the turn times of trailer assets also has environmental benefits. Drivers will spend less time idling their engines in distribution yards while waiting to drop off and pick up the next trailer.

Fleets can track the reduction in wasted fuel and miles over time as drivers are dispatched to the exact locations of trailers. Additionally, cargo sensors can be used to improve the dispatch process by detecting when trailers are loaded or empty and available for use.

The latest cargo sensors utilize high-definition cameras and artificial intelligence. This powerful combination makes it possible to scan the full length of the cargo area and intelligently report empty or loaded status by measuring cube and fulness. Some advanced cargo sensors also capture images at door opening, closing and other time and location-based trailer events.

Trailer telematics systems can also share real-time visibility data to warehouse and yard management systems used by shippers and 3PLs. The visibility can increase efficiency for scheduling dock activities to further advance sustainability objectives for all parties by minimizing delays and wasted fuel from drivers waiting to be unloaded.

Companies that distribute liquid bulk commodities such as fuel and chemicals to tanks at customer locations are also evaluating telematics systems to boost profitability and achieve environmental goals.

Tank monitoring systems capture the fill levels of tanks and details of inventory usage. Using an integrated dispatch system, delivery routes can be planned to optimize the number of gallons (revenue) at each stop and minimize the fuel spend and miles.

Motor carriers that use trailer tracking systems can reduce mileage and engine idling. Distributors that use tank monitoring systems can reduce the number of trucks required for deliveries. Companies that rely on these technologies can optimize their distribution strategies while also lowering their emissions.

SkyBitz is helping fleets that have all types of trailer assets and tank monitoring needs save money and achieve their sustainability goals. Our robust line of products deliver real-time visibility of asset locations and critical status updates to enable users to make intelligent decisions that eliminate wasted time, miles and fuel. Learn more about SkyBitz asset tracking and tank monitoring solutions.