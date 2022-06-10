Global logistics provider Neovia cutting nearly 100 jobs in Pennsylvania

Global 3PL Neovia Logistics Services recently announced plans to cut nearly 100 jobs at one of its facilities in Pennsylvania on July 29.

According to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act notice posted on the Pennsylvania Department of Labor’s website, the 98 permanent layoffs will occur at its Tannersville facility.

As of publication time, Stephen Boone, communications director for Neovia, had not responded to FreightWaves’ request seeking comment about the layoffs.

Worldwide, Neovia, headquartered in Irving, Texas, operates more than 100 facilities in 20 countries, serving the automotive, industrial, aerospace and consumer products sectors, according to its website.

Neovia was founded as Caterpillar Logistics Services in 1987 to provide support to Caterpillar International and its partner companies before becoming a stand-alone company in 2012.

Although it’s unclear what led to the layoffs in Pennsylvania, the transportation industry is closely monitoring global economic conditions as freight is slowing and rates are dropping, according to Craig Fuller, CEO of FreightWaves.

FreightWaves reported on Friday that digital freight startup Convoy is cutting 7% of its workforce in an effort to slash operating costs amid concerns about a downturn in the economy and its potential impact on customers’ businesses.