Global Shipping at Risk: Middle East Instability, Iran, & UAE’s Counter-Strategy

Political analyst Ahmed Sharif Al Ameri explains why the Middle East remains unstable, directly accusing the Iranian regime of ‘terrorist’ activities that threaten global energy and supply chains. He details the UAE’s proactive strategy, including leaving OPEC for greater production freedom and investing in alternative pipelines to ensure long-term stability and economic diversification. Learn about the real-world implications for global shipping and energy markets.
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Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now