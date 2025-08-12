GoodShip raises $25 million in Series B funding round

GoodShip has announced a successful Series B funding round, raising $25 million to boost its innovative AI-powered freight management platform. Based in Bellevue, Washington, the company aims to revolutionize the transportation industry by shifting away from traditional spreadsheet-based operations toward a more integrated, data-driven approach.

GoodShip’s impressive growth trajectory paved the way for this new round of funding, which was spearheaded by Greenfield Partners and saw the participation of returning investors like Bessemer Venture Partners, Ironspring Ventures, Chicago Ventures, and FUSE VC. The funding follows a phenomenal year where GoodShip’s revenues multiplied tenfold, a clear sign of its expanding presence in the industry.

The core of GoodShip’s offering lies in its ability to unify disparate data and streamline operations across enterprise shippers. Notable clients such as Tropicana, KeHe Distributors, and Kellanova have already reported significant benefits, including a reduction in transportation costs by 3–5% and a notable 20% decrease in late shipments. This translates into millions of dollars in annual savings, underscoring the platform’s effectiveness.

CEO and co-founder Ryan Soskin highlighted the transformative potential of GoodShip, stating, “For too long, freight management has been a black box—decisions made reactively and data scattered across countless systems. GoodShip changes that by unifying data, surfacing the insights that matter, and giving teams smarter, more automated ways to procure and optimize their networks.”