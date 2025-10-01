Government shutdown not affecting border trade flows yet

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said cargo inspections, port operations, and passenger processing will continue after Congress failed to reach a funding deal at midnight on Tuesday.

CBP officers and Border Patrol agents are considered “essential” personnel and will continue working during the funding lapse, without pay. Ports of entry will remain open, and inspections of cargo and travelers will continue.

Revenue collection on imports, including tariffs and duties, will also continue.

CBP has more than 60,000 employees, including CBP officers, Border Patrol agents, agriculture specialists, and other personnel responsible for border security, trade facilitation, and law enforcement.