Grain, crude lead rail freight surge

Weekly commodity rail freight finished higher year-to-date on U.S. railroads even as weaker intermodal offset volume improvements.

Total U.S. rail traffic was 501,328 carloads and intermodal units for the week ending April 4, up just 0.1% from the same week a year ago, according to data from the Association of American Railroads.

Carloads totaled 229,243 units, up 1% y/y, while intermodal volume of 272,085 containers and trailers slid 0.6% percent compared to 2025.

Six of 10 carload commodity groups were markedly better y/y. Petroleum and petroleum products led all weekly gainers, up 13.3%; followed by farm products excluding grain and food, 7.6%, and grain, 7.6%.