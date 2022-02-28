Greenbrier President Tekorius takes helm as CEO on Tuesday

Railcar manufacturer Greenbrier is ready for Lorie Tekorius to take on the role of CEO on Tuesday.

Her appointment was announced last fall. She has been serving most recently as president and chief operating officer.

She takes over the top spot from Chairman and co-founder Bill Furman, who will retain responsibility for certain line functions until Aug. 31, the end of Greenbrier’s fiscal year. His board appointment will continue through January 2024.

Tekorius started her career at Greenbrier (NYSE: GBX) in 1995. Prior to assuming the roles of president and COO, she was CFO for five years.

“Lorie’s contributions to Greenbrier are outstanding and worthy of her new role. She has excelled in assignments of increasing responsibility throughout her long career with Greenbrier. Lorie epitomizes the Company’s values of respect for humanity, integrity, and the interests of all stakeholders. Lorie’s dedication to Greenbrier and the transportation industry extends over more than two decades. The Board of Directors and I are confident her tenure and leadership will drive high impact outcomes,” Furman said in a release. “Greenbrier is a global freight equipment and services provider with a strong foundation in place for long-term growth. Lorie’s vision for the Company is innovative and strategic. I am proud that tomorrow she becomes Greenbrier’s second-ever CEO.”

In addition to her career at Greenbrier, she has served since 2019 as an independent director on the board of directors of Alamo Group, which manufactures equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agricultural and other applications, according to Greenbrier. She has also served as president of the Providence St. Vincent Medical Foundation Council of Trustees. Tekorius holds a BBA in accounting from Texas A&M University and she is a certified public accountant.

“I’m deeply honored to have the opportunity to succeed Bill. I will continue to build on the strong foundation that Bill has established as we move to the next phase of meeting the world’s evolving freight transportation needs. I am highly confident about our future and look forward to further accelerating the value we bring to our stakeholders,” Tekorius said.

