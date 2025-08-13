Greenlane expands EV charging corridor to Phoenix

Greenlane announced it is establishing a second commercial electric vehicle (EV) charging corridor, this one connecting Southern California to Phoenix via Interstate 10. This comes as the company recently launched its flagship charging center in Colton, Calif., situated next to San Bernardino, in the heart of California’s Inland Empire.
The Colton location will serve as the anchor for this new corridor and is centrally located to support its first EV corridor, connecting Southern California to Las Vegas via the I-15 corridor.
“As the 15 goes up to Vegas and the 10 goes over to Phoenix, it’s centrally located to support and service both corridors. Eventually, we’re going to open up in Blythe and in Phoenix, and that will allow us to have key positions on the corridor. This enables trucks to go from location to location, ensuring they get a full charge without range anxiety,” said Patrick Macdonald-King, CEO of Greenlane, in an interview with FreightWaves.
In addition to the corridor expansion, Greenlane also announced a new strategic partnership with EV truck maker and OEM Windrose Technology. Windrose recently validated the viability of long-haul electric trucking when it successfully completed single-charge journeys from Colton to Phoenix. On how the Windrose trucks are able to make the single-charge trip, one factor is in their charging setup.
“They can take an intake of about 800 kilowatt-hours per hour at our sites by putting two CCS chargers on either side of the truck. With their range, they’ve been able to do a single charge and go from Colton all the way to Phoenix, which has been very impressive. … They’ve been running the tests with fully loaded cargo. I believe it was about 75,000 pounds of what they were hauling across the corridor … real-world examples of technology and innovation at work,” added Macdonald-King.
“Achieving nearly 300 miles with a GCWR of 74,420 pounds on a single charge with 12% battery left proves that electric long-haul trucking isn’t just theory—it’s proven real-world performance,” added Wen Han, founder and CEO of Windrose Technology, in the press release.
To handle the growth and expansion, the company is implementing forward-thinking infrastructure that can be upgraded to accommodate megawatt charging as the technology becomes available. At its Colton facility, Greenlane deployed “Trenwa” tunneling throughout the site, allowing for cable upgrades without trenching. This will become important later as more companies switch from CCS to megawatt charging stations.
That transition to full megawatt charging will not happen overnight, but it helps to be prepared. “It depends on how much future planning you’re doing on each site,” Macdonald-King said. “A lot of the sites we’re moving forward on into 2026-2027, we’re going straight to megawatt charging because the trucks are coming out the following year.”
The new corridor will also support Nevoya, an electric trucking company that plans to operate battery-electric trucks along both the I-10 and I-15 corridors.
Greenlane anticipates opening the first location on this corridor by 2026, with two locations expected to be operational by the end of that year.
“Overall, we’re excited about it. We’re working with partners like Navistar and others, and they’re very interested in the corridor. We’ve had a number of customers give us commitments to that corridor, which is why we’ve been focused on it. We’re planning on getting that going, opening the first location probably in 2026, and hopefully two locations by the end of the year to service it,” Macdonald-King said.
Greenlane is a joint venture between Daimler Truck, NextEra Energy and BlackRock.