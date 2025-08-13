Greenlane expands EV charging corridor to Phoenix

Greenlane announced it is establishing a second commercial electric vehicle (EV) charging corridor, this one connecting Southern California to Phoenix via Interstate 10. This comes as the company recently launched its flagship charging center in Colton, Calif., situated next to San Bernardino, in the heart of California’s Inland Empire.

The Colton location will serve as the anchor for this new corridor and is centrally located to support its first EV corridor, connecting Southern California to Las Vegas via the I-15 corridor.

“As the 15 goes up to Vegas and the 10 goes over to Phoenix, it’s centrally located to support and service both corridors. Eventually, we’re going to open up in Blythe and in Phoenix, and that will allow us to have key positions on the corridor. This enables trucks to go from location to location, ensuring they get a full charge without range anxiety,” said Patrick Macdonald-King, CEO of Greenlane, in an interview with FreightWaves.

In addition to the corridor expansion, Greenlane also announced a new strategic partnership with EV truck maker and OEM Windrose Technology. Windrose recently validated the viability of long-haul electric trucking when it successfully completed single-charge journeys from Colton to Phoenix. On how the Windrose trucks are able to make the single-charge trip, one factor is in their charging setup.