Greenlane brings high-power charging to Texas I-45 corridor

Fleets electrifying along North America’s busiest freight routes will soon have high-power charging options deep in the heart of Texas. Greenlane Infrastructure is entering the Texas market with new megawatt-charging sites planned in Dallas and Houston along the Interstate 45 corridor.

The move targets one of the most important freight regions in the country. The Dallas-Houston corridor sits at the intersection of freight moving from the West Coast, the Midwest, and across the U.S.-Mexico border. As a result, it ranks among the highest-volume commercial trucking routes in the nation.

“Our customers are making commitments to electrify their fleets. They need a charging network that can grow alongside them,” said Patrick Macdonald-King, CEO of Greenlane. “This is the first leg of the Texas Triangle. It is one of the more important freight arteries in the country. Bringing high-power charging here is the next logical step in building a network that serves how freight moves across America. Every site we develop follows a demand-based approach. This is a big next step to building out the broader network.”

Six to eight lanes and dual CCS/MCS charging in Texas

The new Texas locations will feature six to eight pull-through lanes with tractor parking and charging. Chargers will support both combined charging system (CCS) connectors for current-generation trucks and megawatt charging system (MCS) connectors for next-generation vehicles.

This dual capability serves two purposes. First, it lets fleets transition smoothly. Second, it helps maintain operational continuity as vehicle technology evolves. In addition, the high-power output allows electric trucks to recharge during driver rest periods. This reduces dwell time and aligns more closely with diesel fueling expectations. Nevoya commits to multi-year I-45 corridor operations Electric trucking carrier Nevoya has committed to multi-year operations on the Texas corridor. It is leveraging Greenlane’s expanding network. Each site will offer parking to support drop-and-hook relay operations and overnight stops. This gives fleets flexibility to run continuous freight operations along the corridor. “Texas is where the future of zero-emission freight accelerates. It’s a critical trucking market and a proving ground for any operator serious about scale,” said John Verdon, chief commercial officer at Nevoya. “Our launch on the I-45 was sparked by GMA Trucking’s book-and-claim program. It shows what’s possible when the industry collaborates effectively. Greenlane’s Texas expansion gives us the key infrastructure to scale that model. This extends Nevoya’s electric trucking leadership from California into Texas.” Greenlane Edge platform hits 99% uptime with SOC 2 audit Every site in Greenlane’s growing network operates on the Greenlane Edge platform. It powers the Greenlane Fleet Portal and Greenlane Driver App. Fleet managers and drivers can reserve chargers in advance. They can also monitor charging activity in real time and manage billing from a single platform. That operational infrastructure has helped Greenlane achieve 99 percent uptime across its network. It has also completed an independent System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit. This verifies security and reliability standards behind every customer interaction. Texas expansion builds on West Coast network The Texas push builds on Greenlane’s growing West Coast network. It is anchored by its flagship Greenlane Center in Colton, California, which opened in April 2025. Additional sites expected later this year include Blythe, California. This location is strategically positioned midway between Los Angeles and Phoenix along the I-10 corridor. Another site is planned for the Port of Long Beach. It will support high-volume drayage operations from one of the nation’s busiest ports along with regional and long-haul fleets.