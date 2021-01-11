Grubhub, FCA enable food ordering from your dash

Easy, contactless food ordering is becoming even simpler for Fiat Chrysler Automobile (NYSE: FCAU) vehicle owners. Grubhub (NYSE: GRUB) is leveraging Xevo technology to allow owners of 2019 and 2020 Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram brand vehicles to place food orders through the Uconnect Market on their in-vehicle touch screens.

“In-car technology and connected services are growing exponentially in the automotive industry and we have challenged ourselves to stay ahead of the curve with our powerful Uconnect 5 system,” said Alan D’Agostini, director of global connected services for FCA. “With the addition of Grubhub to Uconnect Market, FCA’s in-vehicle commerce platform, we offer our customers a convenient option to food ordering, adding to the positive connectivity experience.”

Xevo is a part of Lear Corp. (NYSE: LEA), which provides connected car software.

The new offering allows consumers to reorder from favorite locations or find new restaurants nearby through Grubhub’s network of 300,000 restaurants in 4,000 U.S. cities. If a consumer is not familiar with an area, or may be looking for a new food option, a single button touch can have the Grubhub app email menus of nearby restaurants.

“Xevo is focused on helping automakers deliver a distinctive in-vehicle experience. We have a great relationship with FCA, and we’re excited to partner with Grubhub to bring their food-ordering capabilities to consumers,” said John Absmeier, Lear’s chief technology offier. “These partnerships allow automakers to offer expanded contactless services to their customers, which is particularly important right now with the emphasis on safety and social distancing.”

FCA’s Uconnect Market allows consumers now to complete contactless in-vehicle transactions for food, fuel and parking.

“Streamlining in-vehicle transactions gives our automotive and merchant partners a competitive advantage, allowing them to deliver a more convenient experience and gives consumers the option to easily order and pay for food more safely from their vehicles,” said Absmeier.

This is not the first iteration of in-vehicle ordering for Xevo. In 2019, the company announced a partnership with Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) to enable in-vehicle ordering from any Domino’s location.

A customer simply logs into the AnyWare platform and can order their “Easy Order” or most recent order, and then track it with Domino’s Tracker. Customers can locate their local store and call in an order from the in-car interface as well.

General Motors vehicles equipped with OnStar and its Marketplace app can place Domino’s orders as well as ordering in-vehicle from restaurants such as McDonald’s (NYSE: MCD) and Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX).

