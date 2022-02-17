GSCW keynote: ACT Research’s Vieth breaks down ‘everything shortage’

This keynote recap from Auto Day of FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week focuses on the underlying causes of the supply chain crisis.

KEYNOTE TOPIC: Working around and through the “everything shortage.”

DETAILS: Kenny Vieth may not have coined the term, but the president and senior analyst at ACT Research has popularized the “everything shortage” to describe the backdrop his firm uses to track automotive supply chain disruptions led by semiconductor shortages. The inability of truck manufacturers to see what will disappear next or work around employee absences from COVID has led to massive backlogs and the near doubling of used truck prices in auctions.

SPEAKER: Vieth is the president and senior analyst at ACT Research.

BIO: Vieth joined ACT Research in 1991 following six years in city government and education. He became a partner in 2000 and was named president in 2010. Vieth oversees commercial vehicle analysis and forecasting as the principal heavy-vehicle market analyst. He advises truck manufacturers, suppliers, Wall Street and the Federal Reserve and is a frequent contributor to the Beige Book report.

KEY QUOTES FROM KENNY VIETH