GXO sees stable North American freight demand, cautious on volumes in 2026

GXO Logistics Inc. sees North America as a big opportunity for organic growth, with executives telling analysts that the U.S. market will be a primary driver of revenue and margin expansion in 2026 and beyond.

CEO Patrick Kelleher described North America as “a primary focus,” citing a total addressable market of roughly $250 billion in the region and what he called “a great foundation of business” across consumer, technology, aerospace and industrial verticals.

“We are underrepresented in North America in contrast to our participation in the U.K. and Europe. We are very confident that we have upside there and we’re executing that to that end,” Kelleher said during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call on Wednesday.

Greenwich, Connecticut-based GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) is one of the largest pure-play contract logistics providers in the world. It has more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet, with a global workforce of more than 130,000 people.