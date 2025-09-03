HappyRobot secures $44 million to scale AI workforce for the supply chain

HappyRobot has closed a $44 million Series B round, less than a year after raising its Series A. The San Francisco-based startup, which is automating how work gets done in the supply chain, is betting big on the idea that AI workers can take on the messy, repetitive, and often overwhelming operational tasks that bog down human teams.

The new capital, led by Base10 Partners with participation from a16z, YC, and new investors including Tokio Marine and World Innovation Lab, will go toward scaling product engineering, deployments, and go-to-market functions. The company expects to surpass 100 employees by the end of the year, a stark climb from a five-person team just after its Series A.

The company has quickly gained traction in a sector often criticized for being slow to adopt new technology. The momentum, according to co-founder and CEO Pablo Palafox, came from customers themselves.

“A few months ago, we didn’t need to raise,” Palafox said. “But we saw tremendous pull from customers. They wanted us to grow our go-to-market and engineering teams and expand the product lines we were building. This wasn’t just about scaling; the demand is there to build AI solutions right now.”