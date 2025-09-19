Have you seen SONAR Maps lately?

Last week, SONAR released enhancements to their map widget, this week, they made maps easier to access and use.
Enhanced Map Widget
SONAR redesigned the Map Widget to make it more powerful, intuitive, and user-friendly than ever.
What’s New
- Seamless Experience: A cleaner layout and simplified controls make navigating and analyzing data smoother.
- Data Controls: Clear descriptions show exactly where and how to:
- Add in new datasets
- Adjust preferences for weather, custom layers, legends, and more
- Improved Hover Popups: See key details instantly with a more responsive, information-rich hover experience.
- Instant access to actionable insights without leaving the map: Click on any market to open a dynamic side panel packed with Key Market Insights data bringing deeper context right where you need it.
- Polished Visuals: A refreshed, streamlined design ensures maps are easier to read and insights are easier to act on.
This week, SONAR added Maps to the main menu in the UI to make the overall tool easier to use and navigate. The map now defaults to our HAUL Index with the ability to click on any market to display Key Market Insights. Map layers can be customized to include your locations, a weather radar and other preferences. Its also easy to change the data from our HAUL index to any of our other indices, market volatility, spot market conditions, tender volumes by market or rejections.
If you haven’t checked out maps in SONAR lately, be sure you do! To request a demo, click here.