Heavy haulers Reinsfelder, Brownlee join forces

Heavy-haul trucking companies Reinsfelder and Brownlee Trucking announced Wednesday a strategic partnership to better leverage the assets of the respective fleets.

The combination of the Western Pennsylvania-based carriers will include the integration of the two fleets. Reinsfelder is listed with 100 power units while Brownlee has 27, according to Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration data.

The integration expands the combined entity’s warehouse and yard space to more than 1 million square feet and provides national scale to the trucking and freight forwarding operation that serves the oil and gas, power generation, and energy markets.

Financial terms were not provided.

“As Reinsfelder Inc. and Brownlee Trucking embark on this exciting journey, their unwavering focus remains on delivering exceptional service, fostering innovation, and building enduring relationships within the industries they serve,” a news release stated.

