Hedging bets from TEUs to Reddit — Navigate B2B

While all eyes have turned to Wall Street, Reddit and GameStop this week, stocks are not the only market worth learning about.

On this episode of Navigate B2B, host and CEO of Ocean Audit Steve Ferreira takes a look at some of the most complex questions surrounding the container shipping market now that we are one month into 2021.

“There are too many complex questions about this hot market and too few answers,” answers that can’t be found on a Reddit thread about shorting the stock market, Ferreira says.

He breaks down the signs you should be watching before the shipping market makes its own call to the Robinhood traders of the ocean world.



