NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Highlighting veterans in logistics

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Friday, March 4, 2022
On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking about how one logistics company is using the DOD SkillBridge program to hire veterans; the logistics behind a veteran-themed coffee experience; and a veteran owned print design shop for freight companies. 

With special guests Michael Klemmer, CEO of Aerial Resupply Coffee; Matt Perkins, co-owner of Business to Business Logistics; and Eric Cerda, marketing manager at Liberty Custom Printing.

Plus, sanctions against Russia hit supply chains; how logistics leaders can aid Ukraine; government sets sights on steamship lines; helping shorter drivers see over the wheel and more.

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Friday, March 4, 2022
Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

