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Home Depot acquires warehouse automation firm to speed fulfillment 

SIMPL technology to generate faster pick speed

Eric Kulisch
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Home Depot has bought a warehouse automation firm to help speed item picking.

Home Depot has acquired SIMPL Automation to improve fulfillment operations at its distribution centers.

SIMPL, based in Waltham, Massachusetts, uses advanced engineering and AI technology to help warehouses operate faster and more efficiently, the home improvement retailer said in a news release on Wednesday. 

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) said SIMPL’s automation will advance its strategy of same-day and next-day order fulfillment, while also improving safety and increasing speed. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition follows a successful pilot at Home Depot’s Locust Grove, Georgia, distribution center, where it drove faster pick speed, faster cycle times and less product touches, according to the announcement. “It also has a patented storage and retrieval solution that helps maximize storage density, allowing Home Depot to house a broader assortment of high-demand products closer to the customer, which allows faster, more seamless delivery and expanded product availability. 

“We’re focused on providing the best interconnected experience in home improvement by having products in stock and ready to deliver to our customers whether it’s to the home or jobsite,” said Amit Kalra, senior vice president of supply chain, in the news release. “By bringing SIMPL’s industry-leading automation into our operations, we’re accelerating the flow of products through our distribution network to deliver with unprecedented speed and precision.”

Home Depot is using a variety of technologies, including AI-powered inventory management, advanced analytics, mobile technology and live delivery tracking to improve supply chain capabilities.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Contact:  ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

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Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com