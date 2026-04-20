Home Depot acquires warehouse automation firm to speed fulfillment 

Home Depot has acquired SIMPL Automation to improve fulfillment operations at its distribution centers.

SIMPL, based in Waltham, Massachusetts, uses advanced engineering and AI technology to help warehouses operate faster and more efficiently, the home improvement retailer said in a news release on Wednesday.

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) said SIMPL’s automation will advance its strategy of same-day and next-day order fulfillment, while also improving safety and increasing speed. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition follows a successful pilot at Home Depot’s Locust Grove, Georgia, distribution center, where it drove faster pick speed, faster cycle times and less product touches, according to the announcement. “It also has a patented storage and retrieval solution that helps maximize storage density, allowing Home Depot to house a broader assortment of high-demand products closer to the customer, which allows faster, more seamless delivery and expanded product availability.