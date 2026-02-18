FedEx doubles down on premium e-commerce, delivery surcharges

FedEx delivered its bluntest message yet about its approach toward fast fashion and other low-cost parcel shippers at last week’s Investor Day event, doubling down on its shift in recent years toward more high-margin B2B logistics relationships and premium direct-to-consumer shipments.

E-commerce sellers looking for cheap, no-frills home delivery: Goodbye. And B2C retailers with more specialized needs for high-quality shipping and reliability? Be ready to pay a larger premium and lots of surcharges.

“Our strategy is to prioritize the high-value segments where our network provides a distinct advantage — long haul, heavyweight and cross-border e-commerce. Unlike those focused on the last mile, our strength is end-to-end solutions,” Chief Customer Officer Brie Carere told stock analysts and industry stakeholders gathered at the company’s Memphis, Tennessee, headquarters. “If you’re shipping T-shirts, FedEx might not be for you. But if you were shipping Oura rings, FedEx is for you.”

Management’s goal is to profitably grow its 30% share in the $310 billion global market for B2C logistics by low single digits through 2029. The fact that 70% of the ground service revenue comes from shipments traveling over 300 miles, and that half of shipments move more than 600 miles, underscores how the transport and logistics giant is geared differently than the bevy of alternative parcel carriers in local last-mile delivery, said Carere.