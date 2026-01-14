Proliferation of parcel delivery surcharges drives up shipping rates

Extra fees for parcel shipping were the main contributor to higher-than-expected rates during the fourth quarter last year and rates are expected to rise again in 2026, according to a quarterly report from AFS Logistics and TD Cowen investment bank released on Wednesday.

The ground parcel rate per package was up 34% above the 2018 baseline during the peak delivery season. The record high was driven by a combination of increased package volumes and accessorial charges, with the average surcharge assessed by carriers increasing 13% from the third quarter to the fourth quarter, the TD Cowen/AFS Freight Index showed.

Key reasons for the higher charges were a major increase in residential shipments, which also drove up residential delivery surcharges, and carriers like FedEx and UPS introducing for the peak season a “blanket” demand surcharge despite forecasts for muted demand growth. Data from ShipMatrix this week estimated that parcel volumes for the Big Three parcel carriers, including the U.S. Postal Service, were up a modest 5% year over year during the December peak period.

The blanket policy represents a major shift from previous demand charges that more precisely targeted delivery costs like volume surges, large packages and additional handling requirements.