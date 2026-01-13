Newsletters Contact Us
Last-Mile DeliveryModern ShipperNewsParcel FreightPostalMagTop Stories

OnTrac CEO Duffy leaves for UK pest control company

Parcel carrier promotes CFO as company prepares coast-to-coast service launch

Eric Kulisch
·
LaserShip acquired OnTrac, which was concentrated on the West Coast and headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, in 2021 and eventually took the OnTrac name. (Photo: Shutterstock/Around the World Photos)

OnTrac CEO Mike Duffy will leave the multi-regional parcel carrier at the end of the month to be the Chief Executive Officer of U.K.-based pest control specialist Rentokil Initial PLC.

Duffy will be based in North America, Rentokil’s largest market, the company said.

Privately-held OnTrac, which is positioning itself as the largest alternative carrier to FedEx and UPS, on Tuesday promoted Mike Brown to succeed Duffy, who led the company for nearly four years. Brown will move into his new role on Feb. 1. The last-mile delivery company characterized the executive moves as a planned transition, but planned transitions are normally announced far in advance of a CEO’s retirement. The news release only said Duffy has accepted an opportunity outside OnTrac. 

Brown currently serves as OnTrac’s chief financial officer after management roles at Amazon, Chewy, Flexport, Accenture, Johnson Controls and Honeywell. Over the past 18 months, Brown has played a central role in shaping OnTrac’s operating model, investment priorities, and long-term strategy.

Mike Brown

OnTrac, based in Chantilly, Virginia, is owned by private equity firm American Securities. The leadership change follows what OnTrac said was a record year for parcel volumes, which it attributed to customer growth and the expansion of its network

“OnTrac has reached an important inflection point,” said David Horing, OnTrac’s chairman and managing director at American Securities. “The integration is complete, the network is operating at national scale, and customer demand continues to grow. Mike Brown is the right leader to build on that momentum — expanding our relevance with shippers, sharpening our differentiation in the market, and leading the company into its next chapter as a scaled challenger in U.S. parcel delivery.”

During Duffy’s tenure, OnTrac completed the integration with LaserShip to emerge with a unified network that reaches more than 75% of U.S. online shoppers. OnTrac covers 35 states and the District of Columbia, with a gap in the Great Plains. The carrier partners with more than 7,000 independent contractors to make same-day and next-day residential and business deliveries using a hub-and-spoke network. The company has 102 delivery locations and 18 sort centers, according to its website.

The carrier is in the process of establishing a coast-to-coast network. A two-to-three day Express delivery product is scheduled to be rolled out early this year in partnership with ClearJet. The service is pitched as cheaper than traditional express air, but faster than transcontinental ground transportation. 

The company in the first quarter also plans to launch a new deferred delivery product called Ground Essentials, designed for brands and logistics providers shipping non-urgent parcels at scale. 

Brown said his focus will be on attracting more retail customers looking for speedy, flexible shipping service with good in-transit visibility for each package, and scaling new services. 

OnTrac named Evan Weintraub, vice president of accounting and corporate controller, to succeed Brown as CFO.

Click here for more FreightWaves stories by Eric Kulisch.

Sign up for the biweekly PostalMag newsletter The Delivery here

Large parcel carriers improved on-time delivery during 2025 peak season

OnTrac challenges FedEx, UPS with cross-country delivery services

Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com