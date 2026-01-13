OnTrac CEO Duffy leaves for UK pest control company

OnTrac CEO Mike Duffy will leave the multi-regional parcel carrier at the end of the month to be the Chief Executive Officer of U.K.-based pest control specialist Rentokil Initial PLC.

Duffy will be based in North America, Rentokil’s largest market, the company said.

Privately-held OnTrac, which is positioning itself as the largest alternative carrier to FedEx and UPS, on Tuesday promoted Mike Brown to succeed Duffy, who led the company for nearly four years. Brown will move into his new role on Feb. 1. The last-mile delivery company characterized the executive moves as a planned transition, but planned transitions are normally announced far in advance of a CEO’s retirement. The news release only said Duffy has accepted an opportunity outside OnTrac.

Brown currently serves as OnTrac’s chief financial officer after management roles at Amazon, Chewy, Flexport, Accenture, Johnson Controls and Honeywell. Over the past 18 months, Brown has played a central role in shaping OnTrac’s operating model, investment priorities, and long-term strategy.