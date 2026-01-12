Large parcel carriers improved on-time delivery during 2025 peak season

On-time delivery performance for two-way, national parcel carriers improved during the holiday peak shipping season despite a 5% volume increase from the prior year and capacity reductions in their own networks.

The U.S. Postal Service showed the largest improvement, meeting on-time delivery standards 94.1% of the time during December compared to 90.4% in 2024, according to data released on Monday by ShipMatrix, a parcel and less-than-truckload management consulting firm.

FedEx Express’s (NYSE: FDX) on-time scores improved 3.5 points to 95.3%. UPS (NYSE: UPS) had the highest on-time rate at 97.2% compared to 96.5% a year earlier.

ShipMatrix said a key reason for the service quality is that a plethora of new independent carriers has raised overall market capacity beyond demand levels, reducing stress on the FedEx, UPS and Postal Service networks.