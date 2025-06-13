House investigator Yi to lead Marad

The U.S. Department of Transportation has tabbed Sang H. Yi as acting head of the Maritime Administration.

Prior to his appointment, Yi spent 15 years working Congress, most recently as director of investigations for the House of Representatives Committee on Homeland Security.

Marad administers financial programs to develop, promote, and operate the U.S. Maritime Service and Merchant Marine.

Sang H. Yi

In an announcement, Marad said Yi will help advance the Trump Administration’s announced initiatives on shipbuilding and maritime operations, including the Merchant Marine.