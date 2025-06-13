House investigator Yi to lead Marad

The U.S. Department of Transportation has tabbed Sang H. Yi as acting head of the Maritime Administration.
Prior to his appointment, Yi spent 15 years working Congress, most recently as director of investigations for the House of Representatives Committee on Homeland Security.
Marad administers financial programs to develop, promote, and operate the U.S. Maritime Service and Merchant Marine.
In an announcement, Marad said Yi will help advance the Trump Administration’s announced initiatives on shipbuilding and maritime operations, including the Merchant Marine.
“Acting Administrator Yi will lead Marad’s efforts to maintain and modernize the vital infrastructure that supports both commercial shipping and military sealift operations,” the agency said in a release. “He will also guide the department’s initiatives to strengthen the maritime workforce, foster innovation and expand cross-industry collaboration to build a more robust and prepared maritime transportation system.”
Prior to his congressional career, Yi worked in intelligence gathering. He is a graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and earned a law degree from the George Washington University Law School.
Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
