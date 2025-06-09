Retailers see cargo surge coming

Retailers are forecasting an import cargo surge at U.S. ports this summer following the 90-day break in the tariff fight between China and the United States.

The outlook by the National Retail Federation’s Global Port Tracker provides a detailed picture of how current trade policies are influencing U.S. ports and the anticipated changes in import volumes.

As retailers brace for the peak back-to-school and fall-winter holiday seasons, there is a pronounced surge in imports driven by a temporary reduction in tariffs on goods from China.

Many retailers who halted or reduced orders due to tariffs rising to 145% are now resuming imports following a reduction to 30% and a 90-day tariff pause.



