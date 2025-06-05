New week sees ocean container rates soar

The pause in the tariff fight that amounted to a trade embargo between China and the United States has seen a marked increase in container shipping rates, particularly on trans-Pacific routes.

The Freightos Baltic Index this past week saw Asia-U.S. West Coast rates fall 1% to $2,767 per forty-foot equivalent unit. While Asia-U.S. East Coast prices declined 6% to $3,979 per FEU, container rates on the Asia to North America route have again soared amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing.

This surge can be attributed to the looming deadline for a trade agreement, set for Aug. 14, and the potential for increased tariffs if negotiations falter. The anticipation of heightened tariffs has led to a rush among shippers to import goods before the deadline, consequently driving up rates sharply this week.

General rate increases and peak season surcharges by carriers that went into effect June 1 saw prices to the West Coast spike by 72% to $4,765 per FEU, while East Coast prices climbed by 44%, reaching $5,721 per FEU.



