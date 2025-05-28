‘Fear and uncertainty’ driving up China-US container rates

If Hunter S. Thompson had written about supply chain, we might have “Fear and Uncertainty in Ocean Shipping.” He didn’t, but we do. And the supply chain is trying to cope.

Container rates on the Asia-U.S. trade are surging during the pause in the China-U.S. tariff tiff as carriers press for higher prices and gauge shippers’ desperation.

“Fear and uncertainty is a powerful force in global supply chains and we are seeing this clearly as shippers fight to get their goods moving after the temporary lowering of U.S.-China tariffs – and they are willing to pay higher rates to do so,” said Peter Sand, Xeneta chief analyst, in a note.

For the week that ended on Friday, Xeneta data showed market average spot rates from the Far East to U.S. West Coast at $3,000 per forty-foot equivalent unit from $2,722 the previous week, and $4,069 per FEU for Far East to U.S. East Coast, up from $3,883 for the week of May 16.

“Carriers are pushing for big spot rate increases on trades from China to the U.S. on June 1 and shippers are once again being offered ‘Diamond Tier’ services to guarantee space on ships,” Sand said. “How successful carriers are in getting these rates will be determined by how much shippers are willing to push back.”