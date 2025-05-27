Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


Maersk more than halfway through $1B stock buyback

Parent company plans to buy back total of $2B in shares by 2026

Stuart Chirls
·
(Photo: Maersk)

A.P. Moller-Maersk, parent of shipping line Maersk, said it has bought back almost $600 million of a total planned $1 billion worth of its own shares in the first phase of a purchase program.

Copenhagen, Denmark-based Maersk (OTC: AMKBY) in February announced it planned to buy back a total of $2 billion worth of shares in two phases over 12 months.

The first phase of the buyback program began Feb. 7 and will run to August of this year. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of around $1 billion.

The company said that through May 23, it had acquired 58,951 A shares and 333,853 B shares, including 2,090 shares from the Moller family, for a total of $599.7 million.

Maersk now owns 58,951 A shares and 440,918 B shares, or 3.16% of the company’s share capital.

    Stuart Chirls

    Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.