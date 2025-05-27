Maersk more than halfway through $1B stock buyback

A.P. Moller-Maersk, parent of shipping line Maersk, said it has bought back almost $600 million of a total planned $1 billion worth of its own shares in the first phase of a purchase program.

Copenhagen, Denmark-based Maersk (OTC: AMKBY) in February announced it planned to buy back a total of $2 billion worth of shares in two phases over 12 months.

The first phase of the buyback program began Feb. 7 and will run to August of this year. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of around $1 billion.

The company said that through May 23, it had acquired 58,951 A shares and 333,853 B shares, including 2,090 shares from the Moller family, for a total of $599.7 million.

Maersk now owns 58,951 A shares and 440,918 B shares, or 3.16% of the company’s share capital.