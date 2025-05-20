Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


Zim profit up on higher container volume, rates

Ocean carrier sees per-share improvement

Stuart Chirls
·
(Photo: Zim)

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. said first-quarter net income was $296 million compared to $92 million a year ago, on total revenues of $2.01 billion, a 28% increase from $1.56 billion.

The Haifa-based carrier said the improvements were driven by increases in both freight rates and carried container volume.

The company (NYSE: ZIM) reported diluted earnings per share of $2.45 for the quarter ended March 31, up from 75 cents reported in the first quarter of 2024.

“As we look toward the remainder of the year, the operating environment is highly uncertain, driven by a range of factors impacting global trade and economic expectations,” said Eli Glickman, president and chief executive, in a release. “For Zim, our focus is on controlling what we can and responding to market shifts quickly with decisive actions. We continuously assess how to best allocate capacity and have taken steps to modify our network to match the changes in cargo flow from China and other Southeast Asian markets into the United States, including within the last week, which underscores the agile nature of our commercial strategy.”

The company carried 944,000 twenty-foot equivalent units in the first quarter, representing a 12% increase from 846,000 TEUs y/y.

