Long Beach sees record TEUs on trade war effect

The Port of Long Beach, California, marked its strongest April on record, handling 867,493 twenty-foot equivalent units, a 15.6% increase compared to the same month a year ago.
Volumes surpassed the previous record set in April 2022 by 5.7% at the hub. Imports rose significantly to 419,828 TEUs, representing a 15.1% increase y/y, while exports declined by 4.5% to 93,842 TEUs.
Empty containers saw the most dramatic change, jumping 23% to 353,824 TEUs, as demand for boxes moving out of Chinese ports dropped amid the de facto trade embargo. Carriers blanked dozens of eastbound trans-Pacific sailings and moved some ships to higher-volume trade lanes.
The April performance extends to 11 the number of consecutive months of cargo increases at the port, which along with Los Angeles makes up the San Pedro complex, the busiest U.S. import container gateway.
Despite the record, the port is bracing for a substantial decline in cargo volume for May. Officials anticipate a significant drop in imports, primarily attributed to tariffs — and retaliatory tariffs — between China and the U.S. that were paused earlier this month.
Port of Long Beach Chief Executive Mario Cordero in a release said: “After moving the most containerized cargo of any American port in the first quarter of 2025, we are now anticipating a more than 10% drop-off in imports in May – and the effects will be felt beyond the docks. Soon, consumers could find fewer choices and higher prices on store shelves and the job market could see impacts, given the continuing uncertainty.”
Year-to-date performance remains strong, with the port handling 3,403,069 TEUs during the first four months of 2025, a 23.6% increase from the same period in 2024. This overall growth provides some cushion against the expected May “air pocket.”
