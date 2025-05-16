Long Beach sees record TEUs on trade war effect

The Port of Long Beach, California, marked its strongest April on record, handling 867,493 twenty-foot equivalent units, a 15.6% increase compared to the same month a year ago.

Volumes surpassed the previous record set in April 2022 by 5.7% at the hub. Imports rose significantly to 419,828 TEUs, representing a 15.1% increase y/y, while exports declined by 4.5% to 93,842 TEUs.

Empty containers saw the most dramatic change, jumping 23% to 353,824 TEUs, as demand for boxes moving out of Chinese ports dropped amid the de facto trade embargo. Carriers blanked dozens of eastbound trans-Pacific sailings and moved some ships to higher-volume trade lanes.

The April performance extends to 11 the number of consecutive months of cargo increases at the port, which along with Los Angeles makes up the San Pedro complex, the busiest U.S. import container gateway.