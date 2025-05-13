Pause and effect: Container rates await new demand

While the United States and China exhale after the trading titans agreed to a 90-day pause in tariffs, it’s not yet clear to what degree demand may rematerialize on the eastbound trans-Pacific, and how that could weigh on ocean container rates.

The pause, which takes effect Wednesday, will see the U.S. knock down its reciprocal tariffs from 125% to 10% and, when combined with 20% tariff hikes aimed at blunting fentanyl from China, establish a new 30% baseline tariff on all Chinese imports. That also includes any tariffs that were in place prior to President Donald Trump’s taking office for the second time.

China’s retaliatory tariffs on U.S. exports will fall into the basement, from 125% to 10%, while negotiations continue.

This resulting 30% minimum tariff on all Chinese goods is higher than the highest tariffs applied to a more limited list of goods during the first Trump administration, said research head Judah Levine of shipping analyst Freightos, in a note. But Levine pointed to National Retail Federation U.S. ocean import data showing that even with a minimum 20% tariff on all Chinese goods in March, U.S. importers continued to frontload inventory ahead of the prospect of even higher tariffs. “Volumes in March and April were 11% higher than in 2024 and featured one of the strongest Aprils on record, though some of that growth was from countries other than China, like Vietnam and Thailand.”



