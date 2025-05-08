Maersk expects no changes from US port fees

Danish container shipping line Maersk said it expects no immediate effect from a U.S. plan to slap steep port fees on Chinese ships.

The plan to tax China’s maritime shipping follows what is known as a Section 301 investigation in 2024 by the United States trade representative that found China leveraged unfair advantages to dominate global shipping and shipbuilding.

Under the finalized rule issued by USTR April 17, Chinese-operated and -built ships could be liable for millions of dollars in charges for vessels calling U.S. ports.

Maersk (MAERSK-B.CO) in an advisory to customers Thursday said that while the ship fees take effect immediately, the fees will be set at zero dollars for the first 180 days before increasing as of Oct. 14.