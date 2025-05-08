US container imports see one of strongest Aprils ever

Shippers in April raced to bring in shipments ahead of steep tariffs, driving a surge in U.S. containerized imports.

Imports rose 1.2% from March and 9.1% year on year to more than 2.4 million twenty-foot equivalent units, one of the strongest Aprils on record.

The data was included in Descartes’ May Global Shipping Report released Wednesday.

Imports from China climbed 5.4% from March, likely reflecting frontloaded shipments ahead of the 145% U.S. tariff implemented April 9.