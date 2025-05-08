Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


American ShipperContainer ShippingMaritimeNewsTop Stories

US container imports see one of strongest Aprils ever

Frontloading drives 2.4 million TEUs

Stuart Chirls
·
An Evergreen Marine container ship is shown at the Port of Long Beach, Calif., March 22, 2019. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Shippers in April raced to bring in shipments ahead of steep tariffs, driving a surge in U.S. containerized imports.

Imports rose 1.2% from March and 9.1% year on year to more than 2.4 million twenty-foot equivalent units, one of the strongest Aprils on record.

The data was included in Descartes’ May Global Shipping Report released Wednesday.

Imports from China climbed 5.4% from March, likely reflecting frontloaded shipments ahead of the 145% U.S. tariff implemented April 9. 


China accounted for a third of all inbound volume, led by furniture, plastics and machinery, sectors that have been targeted by Trump administration levies. 

Growth in imports from Vietnam, up 32.5% y/y; Italy, up 29.9%; and Thailand, up 13.4%, reflected increasing supplier diversification beyond China, Descartes said in a release.

Los Angeles and Long Beach port volumes jumped 13.9% and 12%, respectively, while East Coast hubs such as Savannah, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina, declined, indicating a pivot back to faster trans-Pacific routes.

Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.


Related coverage:

Houthis deny Trump’s claim of Red Sea ceasefire

West Coast politicians, port executives protest ‘reckless’ tariffs

Updated shipping bill calls for 250-vessel US cargo fleet

As tariffs wreck China-US exports, container rates weather storm

Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.